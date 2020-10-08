‘Love that’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to latest club transfer news

Charlton have signed experienced Welsh defender Chris Gunter on a free transfer following his release from Reading.

The 31-year-old spent eight seasons at the Madejski Stadium and made over 300 appearances for the Berkshire outfit before his departure at the end of last season which saw the Addicks step in.

Gunter, who started his career at Cardiff City before moving to Tottenham, has never played below the Championship, but has decided to link-up with Lee Bowyer’s side, who’ll be hoping to return to the second-tier at the first time of asking.

The right-back brings a wealth of experience to The Valley as Wales’ all-time record appearance-maker, and will be looking to win his 97th international cap against England at Wembley tonight.

Gunter has signed a two-year contract with the Addicks with the option for a third, and could make his debut in their home match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday week.

Given their difficult transfer window, Gunter is only Charlton’s seventh permanent signing, and there was plenty of excitement amongst fans after the arrival of the Welshman was confirmed.

Check some of their best reactions below.

