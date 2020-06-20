‘Love that man,’ ‘Gutted’ – Many Reading fans react to striker’s mixed first-half against Stoke

Many Reading fans were full of voice this afternoon as they witnessed striker Lucas Joao find the back of the net before being taken off injured.

After three months without football, the Championship season returned on Saturday afternoon and it saw Reading host a Stoke City side looking to move themselves away from the relegation threatened positions in the league table.

Michael O’Neill’s hopes of seeing his side grab three points on the road, however, took a nosedive as early as the seventh minute when Joao opened the scoring.

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? John Mackie Matthew Upson Adrian Williams Nicky Shorey

The Portuguese striker netted his sixth league goal of the season, but he failed to complete the first half after being stretchered off injured.

Reading, who held on to their lead up until the 92nd minute, lost out on all three points after Nick Powell struck late to give the visitors a priceless point away from home.

Reacting to Joao’s opener against Stoke, fans heaped praise on the striker.

GOAL! Minutes into his return, Lucas Joao gets onto the end of a @Yaks75 delivery to put Reading ahead! Lovely cross and a deft finish… URZ! #REAvSTO | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ZjnTmXQ7RZ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) June 20, 2020

Joao is a beast mate, I told you 9 wins in 9 😂🔵⚪️ — PuskiSZN (@LukeB_RFC) June 20, 2020

Love that man — ᴀ (@Arch33s) June 20, 2020

Always believe in Lucas João João 🔥 — JulianBN (@julianbn03) June 20, 2020

Lets do this🔥🔥 — Kithome (@KithomeJackson) June 20, 2020

What a start !! — Sam 🌴 (@UTD__SaM) June 20, 2020

Following up from his goal, fans then responded to the news that the striker had been taken off through injury.

39′ Luckless Lucas Joao has to come off early after picking up a knock.@puski47 comes in to lead the line.#REAvSTO | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/vyITWdYX5P — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) June 20, 2020

Nooooooo please don’t let it be serious — Luke (@Luke1871_) June 20, 2020

Gutted but come on the puski🔫🔫 — Dom (@Dom_langley14) June 20, 2020