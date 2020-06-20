Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love that man,’ ‘Gutted’ – Many Reading fans react to striker’s mixed first-half against Stoke

Many Reading fans were full of voice this afternoon as they witnessed striker Lucas Joao find the back of the net before being taken off injured.

After three months without football, the Championship season returned on Saturday afternoon and it saw Reading host a Stoke City side looking to move themselves away from the relegation threatened positions in the league table.

Michael O’Neill’s hopes of seeing his side grab three points on the road, however, took a nosedive as early as the seventh minute when Joao opened the scoring.

The Portuguese striker netted his sixth league goal of the season, but he failed to complete the first half after being stretchered off injured.

Reading, who held on to their lead up until the 92nd minute, lost out on all three points after Nick Powell struck late to give the visitors a priceless point away from home.

Reacting to Joao’s opener against Stoke, fans heaped praise on the striker.

Following up from his goal, fans then responded to the news that the striker had been taken off through injury.


