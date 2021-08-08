Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Love that’, ‘Great end to the window’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as club eyes Nottingham Forest man

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor this summer. 

The 31-year-old striker has struggled to hit top form since moving to the City Ground from Charlton Athletic and could well be tempted to link up with his old boss Lee Bowyer at Birmingham if an offer is forthcoming.

Taylor has been linked with a departure for much of the current window and could well be moved on by Forest if the right offer is forthcoming.

Naturally the news regarding Taylor’s potential arrival didn’t take long to reach the Birmingham City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter, with the club also said to be eyeing a move for their former centre back, Scott Dann.


