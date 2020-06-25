‘Love that’, ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as journalist drops transfer hint

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday winger Jacob Murphy is interested in returning to the club for another spell at Hillsborough next season according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

Positive noises coming out from Jacob Murphy's camp that the winger will stay with #SWFC for the rest of the season and would also be interested in returning to Hillsborough next year. @LiveSwfc https://t.co/r2ryvKxkoV — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 24, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year, and now find themselves sat 15th in the Championship table.

They had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs earlier in the season, and the club’s supporters have unsurprisingly been frustrated at their poor run of form.

Murphy has made 36 appearances this season in all competitions for the Owls, and has chipped in with five goals and two assists in his time with the club to date.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Murphy’s rumoured interest in signing up with the club for another season on loan.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

