‘Love that’, ‘Don’t fix what isn’t broken’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Steve Cooper will be keen to pick up a win in his first game in charge of Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Welshman took over from Chris Hughton this week, and watched his side defeat Huddersfield Town from afar last weekend.

Today, Millwall travel to the City Ground looking to return to winning ways after drawing their last three matches.

The Lions have endured a solid if spectacular start under Gary Rowett this season, but will be keen to get back to winning ways today.

Forest deployed a 3-4-3 formation last weekend, and Cooper has stuck with the exact same team which interim boss Steven Reid fielded last week.

Brice Samba keeps his place in goal, whilst the same back-three of Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall start from the off.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe start on either flank as wing-backs, with James Garner and Ryan Yates starting in central midfield.

Leading the line is Lewis Grabban, with Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson either side of him.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

