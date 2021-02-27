‘Love that’, ‘Don’t change what isn’t broken’ – Some Sunderland fans respond to Lee Johnson’s key decision against Crewe

Sunderland face a difficult test as they take on Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats are on an excellent run of form having lost just one game in their last 10 in all competitions.

As a result the club find themselves in the Papa John’s Trophy final as well as firmly in the mix for promotion as they occupy a play-off spot and have the automatic places firmly in their sights.

But the test of Crewe is bound to be a stern one.

With that in mind Lee Johnson made some big decisions as he looked to add another three points to his tally.

Johnson made one change from the side who beat Fleetwood Town at the Stadium Of Light midweek.

Club captain Grant Leadbitter dropped out of the starting line-up and was replaced by Josh Scowen who had returned to fitness following injury.

While some supporters were generally happy with the side that was selected, others were skeptical about the decision to change a team that had served Sunderland so well in recent weeks.

Here’s what a group of supporters had to say.

