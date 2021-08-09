‘Love signings like this’ – Many Wigan Athletic fans react to transfer arrival from Newcastle United

Wigan Athletic have had a productive summer after sealing their League One status at the end of last season, and with new-found finances arriving from Bahrain, Leam Richardson has been backed accordingly.

The Latics made a real statement a few weeks back when snatching Charlie Wyke from under the noses of Sunderland and Celtic having scored 31 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats last season.

He has been joined by the likes of Jordan Jones, Gwion Edwards, Jack Whatmough, Ben Amos and a returning Max Power to the DW Stadium, giving Wigan on paper one of the stronger squads in League One.

They faced a stiff test in their opening game of the campaign though as they made the journey up to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, and despite taking an early lead the Latics were downed 2-1 by Lee Johnson’s side.

What was most evident about the result though was that Wigan were in desperate need of some defensive reinforcements, with Whatmough being partnered by youngster Adam Long.

Richardson has also seen that need for a new centre-back and 48 hours later one has arrived in the form of Newcastle United man Kelland Watts.

The 21-year-old spent last season at Plymouth Argyle and made an appearance in the Premier League for the Magpies the season before, and standing at 6ft 2in he will offer a towering presence at the back.

There was real desperation for a new defender so as you can imagine Wigan fans are delighted that a swift move has been made.

Love signings like this, takes you by suprize and when you take a look you come out smiling UTFT ! — Dan Brady (@dbsw1ftt) August 9, 2021

Not what I was expecting but welcome to the family 💙💙💙 — lewis I WAFC (@Lewiswafc01) August 9, 2021

Limbs — Billy Simpkin 🇧🇭 (@BillyWafc1932) August 9, 2021

Welcome to the club 🔵⚪️ — Jake Nicholson 🇧🇭 (@jakenich1999) August 9, 2021

Omg a center back 😍 — 🇸🇱🇧🇭Hugh WAFC🇧🇭🇸🇱 (@WafcHugh) August 9, 2021