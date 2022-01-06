Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘Love it’, ‘Very promising’ – Many AFC Bournemouth fans react to recent transfer news

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Many AFC Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club has signed Fleetwood Town defender James Hill. 

The youngster has put pen to paper on a four and a half year deal with the Cherries and is set to be integrated straight into the first team squad at the age of 19.

Highly rated and watched by many clubs up and down the English leagues and by sides abroad, Hill is an England youth international that has been tipped for a very bright future in the game as he seeks to continue his development at the Vitality Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take the Bournemouth faithful long to react to the news of the signing, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement by the club.

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28

What club did Bournemouth sign Jefferson Lerma from?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Hill became a Bournemouth player.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love it’, ‘Very promising’ – Many AFC Bournemouth fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: