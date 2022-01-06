‘Love it’, ‘Very promising’ – Many AFC Bournemouth fans react to recent transfer news

Many AFC Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club has signed Fleetwood Town defender James Hill.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a four and a half year deal with the Cherries and is set to be integrated straight into the first team squad at the age of 19.

Highly rated and watched by many clubs up and down the English leagues and by sides abroad, Hill is an England youth international that has been tipped for a very bright future in the game as he seeks to continue his development at the Vitality Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take the Bournemouth faithful long to react to the news of the signing, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement by the club.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Hill became a Bournemouth player.

Welcome James. Full credit to the club for acting swiftly and decisively so early in the window. 🍒 — Simon (@afcb1976) January 5, 2022

Really excited to see what he brings to the team! — Big Kev (Bengals Kev) (@BengalsKevUK) January 5, 2022

Come on lads what a signing — InvictUs (@olliejamespaddy) January 5, 2022

Love it — Thomas (@tsp467) January 5, 2022

What a signing 🍒🍒 https://t.co/vfcrF7908R — Cole Bertie (@ColeBertie2) January 5, 2022

The next Lloyd Kelly 🤩🍒 https://t.co/rH4qURoCXL — Patrick (@PATRICKAFCB) January 5, 2022

Great signing this will add more depth to that position after the Cook sell while also looking an very promising player . Welcome James 🍒👍 https://t.co/gmUuboneFo — Camafcb123 (@Afcb1234561) January 5, 2022