‘Love it’, ‘That is beautiful’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Chris Hughton makes significant changes to line-up

56 mins ago

After losing their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions in midweek, Nottingham Forest look to put a run together in the FA Cup as they travel to Swansea City.

Chris Hughton has turned a corner with his new team having initially gone through a bad starting patch and now things are looking up as he aims to get the Reds away from a relegation battle.

The signing of Filip Krovinovic on loan for the rest of the season is a good start, but he is ineligible to make his debut this afternoon due to the time he was signed.

Forest will prioritise staying in the league at this point over a lengthy cup run, but they have the squad depth necessary to have two strong teams in each competition – which makes it surprising that they are sitting so lowly in the table.

The same can’t be said for Forest’s opponents in Swansea, who have a very talented starting line-up but don’t exactly possess strength in numbers – although the additions of Conor Hourihane and Jordan Morris sure do help.

The former has been thrown in for his Swans debut having arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, but what about Forest’s line-up?

Well Hughton has rung the changes, making 10 of them from the loss to Boro, with just Joe Worrall retaining his place.

There are returns for the likes of Luke Freeman from injury and Loic Mbe Soh in a midfield role, and Forest fans get to see Fouad Bachirou for the first time since his summer move from Malmo.

It’s definitely an experimental line-up but one that Forest fans seemingly like – check out some of their reactions:


