‘Love it’, ‘That is beautiful’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Chris Hughton makes significant changes to line-up

After losing their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions in midweek, Nottingham Forest look to put a run together in the FA Cup as they travel to Swansea City.

Chris Hughton has turned a corner with his new team having initially gone through a bad starting patch and now things are looking up as he aims to get the Reds away from a relegation battle.

The signing of Filip Krovinovic on loan for the rest of the season is a good start, but he is ineligible to make his debut this afternoon due to the time he was signed.

Forest will prioritise staying in the league at this point over a lengthy cup run, but they have the squad depth necessary to have two strong teams in each competition – which makes it surprising that they are sitting so lowly in the table.

The same can’t be said for Forest’s opponents in Swansea, who have a very talented starting line-up but don’t exactly possess strength in numbers – although the additions of Conor Hourihane and Jordan Morris sure do help.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Derby and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Scored more goals this season? Derby Forest

The former has been thrown in for his Swans debut having arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, but what about Forest’s line-up?

Well Hughton has rung the changes, making 10 of them from the loss to Boro, with just Joe Worrall retaining his place.

TEAM NEWS! This afternoon's line-up, brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC pic.twitter.com/TYUNtPJSNW — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 23, 2021

There are returns for the likes of Luke Freeman from injury and Loic Mbe Soh in a midfield role, and Forest fans get to see Fouad Bachirou for the first time since his summer move from Malmo.

It’s definitely an experimental line-up but one that Forest fans seemingly like – check out some of their reactions:

Sexy tbf — NFFCkeiranNFFC (@NffNffc) January 23, 2021

Love it 😍😍 — CaydensGraphics💙 (@CaydensGraphics) January 23, 2021

Mbe soh and Bach in the middle 😍😍 — Josh (@JoshNFFC__) January 23, 2021

Mbe Soh in midfield excites me. Lots of potential there but also want to see McKenna/Worrall play as much as possible. Hopefully shows himself to be a good option there. — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) January 23, 2021

I actually quite like this team… which is a terrible sign because whenever I get excited we lose 🙃 nice that we’re mixing it up a little bit in midfield though — Newman (@A_Newman14) January 23, 2021

Quite like this, few changes, have a look at folk and give a couple of the lads a rest! Que sera sera! #nffc #facup — Patrick O'Kane (@sportingpat) January 23, 2021

That’s a better lineup than our usual league games 🤣 #nffc — Paul Richardson (@ricoforest30) January 23, 2021

That is beautiful — Jack Standen (@_jackstanden) January 23, 2021

If a front four consisting of Lolley, Freeman, Knockaert and Taylor can’t muster up a shot between them then we should fold as a club https://t.co/SQA7S9jPSu — Joel Clarke (@JClarke031) January 23, 2021