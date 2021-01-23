FA Cup
‘Love it’, ‘That is beautiful’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Chris Hughton makes significant changes to line-up
After losing their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions in midweek, Nottingham Forest look to put a run together in the FA Cup as they travel to Swansea City.
Chris Hughton has turned a corner with his new team having initially gone through a bad starting patch and now things are looking up as he aims to get the Reds away from a relegation battle.
The signing of Filip Krovinovic on loan for the rest of the season is a good start, but he is ineligible to make his debut this afternoon due to the time he was signed.
Forest will prioritise staying in the league at this point over a lengthy cup run, but they have the squad depth necessary to have two strong teams in each competition – which makes it surprising that they are sitting so lowly in the table.
The same can’t be said for Forest’s opponents in Swansea, who have a very talented starting line-up but don’t exactly possess strength in numbers – although the additions of Conor Hourihane and Jordan Morris sure do help.
The former has been thrown in for his Swans debut having arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, but what about Forest’s line-up?
Well Hughton has rung the changes, making 10 of them from the loss to Boro, with just Joe Worrall retaining his place.
TEAM NEWS!
This afternoon's line-up, brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC pic.twitter.com/TYUNtPJSNW
— Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 23, 2021
There are returns for the likes of Luke Freeman from injury and Loic Mbe Soh in a midfield role, and Forest fans get to see Fouad Bachirou for the first time since his summer move from Malmo.
It’s definitely an experimental line-up but one that Forest fans seemingly like – check out some of their reactions:
Sexy tbf
— NFFCkeiranNFFC (@NffNffc) January 23, 2021
Love it 😍😍
— CaydensGraphics💙 (@CaydensGraphics) January 23, 2021
Mbe soh and Bach in the middle 😍😍
— Josh (@JoshNFFC__) January 23, 2021
Mbe Soh in midfield excites me. Lots of potential there but also want to see McKenna/Worrall play as much as possible. Hopefully shows himself to be a good option there.
— NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) January 23, 2021
I actually quite like this team… which is a terrible sign because whenever I get excited we lose 🙃 nice that we’re mixing it up a little bit in midfield though
— Newman (@A_Newman14) January 23, 2021
Quite like this, few changes, have a look at folk and give a couple of the lads a rest! Que sera sera! #nffc #facup
— Patrick O'Kane (@sportingpat) January 23, 2021
That’s a better lineup than our usual league games 🤣 #nffc
— Paul Richardson (@ricoforest30) January 23, 2021
That is beautiful
— Jack Standen (@_jackstanden) January 23, 2021
If a front four consisting of Lolley, Freeman, Knockaert and Taylor can’t muster up a shot between them then we should fold as a club https://t.co/SQA7S9jPSu
— Joel Clarke (@JClarke031) January 23, 2021