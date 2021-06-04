Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Love it’, ‘Take my money’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans flock to club announcement

Published

39 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have revealed their new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

Last season had its ups and downs for supporters of the City Ground outfit, who saw their side finish 17th but were shown glimpses of what the future could look like as the identity of Chris Hughton’s side began to emerge.

With fans hopefully back in stadiums from the start, the Reds will want to kick on and compete up the other end of the table next term.

As preparations begin for 2021/22, Forest revealed their new home shirt today.

There has been no move away from the East Midlands club’s signature Garibaldi red but the kit, manufactured by Macron once again, takes inspiration from their shirts of the late 1980s with a more textured pattern.

In keeping with tradition, the shirt will be paired with white shorts and red socks.

New kit announcements are not always universally well-received by supporters but this one seems to have the majority of the City Ground faithful on side.

Many Forest supporters took to Twitter to rave about the new kit…


