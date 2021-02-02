Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love it’, ‘Should be a great signing’ – These Derby County fans react to Rangers transfer breakthrough

Transfer deadline day was a busy one for clubs in the EFL, but most notably Derby County.

After a disappointing first half of the season there was a real need for the club to strengthen in January as they looked to kick on during the second half of the season.

To say that they did that was an understatement.

Among other signings, Wayne Rooney brought George Edmundson to Pride Park on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Rangers man had found first team opportunities hard to come by at Ibrox and will see a move to the Championship club as the ideal opportunity to get some match action and really kick on.

As you’d expect, supporters were absolutely delighted a deal for the 23-year-old defender was completed before the 11pm deadline.

Here’s what some supporters had to say about the agreement.

