‘Love it’, ‘Should be a great signing’ – These Derby County fans react to Rangers transfer breakthrough

Transfer deadline day was a busy one for clubs in the EFL, but most notably Derby County.

After a disappointing first half of the season there was a real need for the club to strengthen in January as they looked to kick on during the second half of the season.

To say that they did that was an understatement.

Among other signings, Wayne Rooney brought George Edmundson to Pride Park on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Rangers man had found first team opportunities hard to come by at Ibrox and will see a move to the Championship club as the ideal opportunity to get some match action and really kick on.

As you’d expect, supporters were absolutely delighted a deal for the 23-year-old defender was completed before the 11pm deadline.

Here’s what some supporters had to say about the agreement.

Always a good sign that the Rangers fans are sad to see him go! 🐏 — Jordan Yates (@J_Yates7) February 1, 2021

Love it 🐏🇬🇧 — Brad Smith (@braddcfc277) February 1, 2021

Good luck George. Should be a great signing for Derby. Will be keeping an eye on Derby results now. Should be a good move for all 🇬🇧 — BuffaloBear (@McRobo1690) February 2, 2021

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

Good move for all parties this. Got a soft spot for Derby since their fans came up in numbers for a friendly and were in good form. — 🇬🇧The Struth Is Out There🇬🇧 (@iJuggernaut6) February 2, 2021