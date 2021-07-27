‘Love it’, ‘Quality’ – These Fleetwood Town fans are excited by club’s transfer news

Callum Morton has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan move from West Bromwich Albion. The 21-year-old is set for his third loan spell in the Football League, bolstering Simon Grayson’s attacking options, the club announced today.

Morton endured a frustrating injury hit campaign with Lincoln City in 2020/21 after making his name in 2019/20, playing a starring role in the second half of the season when Northampton Town earned promotion via the League Two play-offs.

He joins Ryan Edmondson as the club’s second loanee, in contention with the Leeds United youngster and Gerard Garner to be first choice central striker.

The creative contingent is looking stronger, however, for The Cod Army. Morton’s relentless energy and running in behind should give Anthony Pilkington and Callum Camps a focal point to showcase their attacking abilities around.

It is not as high profile a Fleetwood squad, such that finished in the top six twice in the previous five seasons, this time around with owner Andy Pilley clearly looking for a more organic and sustainable approach financially, but the situation could provide the perfect platform for Morton to kick on in the third tier.

After all, Fleetwood did finish last season strongly with Grayson laying down the foundations for the upcoming campaign. With Paddy Madden and Ched Evans departing the club last season, Morton has big shoes to fill, the confident starlet can thrive under pressure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

