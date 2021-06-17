‘Love it’, ‘Quality’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are loving recent player announcement

Bolton Wanderers have completed a deal to sign Will Aimson from Plymouth Argyle on a two-year deal at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Aimson made 46 appearances in all competitions for Argyle last term, as they finished 18th in the League One table in the 2020/21 campaign under the management of Ryan Lowe.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Aimson expressed his delight at completing a move to the Trotters, and highlighted Bolton’s stature as a reason for wanting to sign for them.

“I couldn’t be any happier that this is over the line. I’m buzzing to sign for a club like this with its stature in the game. The manager, style of football and the fan base all played a big role in me coming here and I cannot wait to get going.”

Ian Evatt’s side will be preparing for life back in the third tier of English football, after winning promotion from League One last season.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s latest addition ahead of the new league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

