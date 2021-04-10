‘Love it’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s starting XI v Norwich City

Derby County will be looking to pick up much-needed points in their bid for survival in the Championship, when they return to action on Saturday.

The Rams were beaten by promotion-chasing Reading in their most recent match, which means they’ll still be looking nervously over their shoulders.

But they face a tough ask if they’re to run out winners this weekend though, as they prepare to take on league-leaders Norwich City.

The Canaries can clinch promotion back into the Premier League if they are to beat Derby, and other results go their way on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with the Derby boss strong line-up, with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Patrick Roberts, Kamil Jozwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards all starting.

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚫️@WayneRooney names his Rams line-up to take on @NorwichCityFC today 👊#DCFCvNCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 10, 2021

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to react to Rooney’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Lawrence a 10 🥰🥰 — Lucy Dolby (@Lucy1Dolby) April 10, 2021

I LIKE THAT — Mitch (@derbymitch) April 10, 2021

Jeez. I fear for us. We're down to bare bones, good luck lads #dcfc — Rob Allen (@allen_robert1) April 10, 2021

We don't lose this I'll be surprised — El Marco (@MarkLeeson2904) April 10, 2021

Strong front 4 all season — actonsbarmyarmy (@actonsbarmyarmy) April 10, 2021

Abit offensive that 👀😂 could pay off — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) April 10, 2021

Love it🐏 — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) April 10, 2021

Not a bad team tbf https://t.co/TlgbaoQlmE — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) April 10, 2021

Massive game today for Roberts and Jozwiak. The fans are divided on whether they’re good enough, today’s the day to step up and prove they are https://t.co/dTJA2Il2yl — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) April 10, 2021

Festy Ebosele on the bench 😍 I know it’s only due to injuries but the lad is gonna be special. https://t.co/pXibfvLzTd — Jay Kamara ◢ ◤ (@jaykamara_) April 10, 2021