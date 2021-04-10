Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Love it’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s starting XI v Norwich City

Published

2 hours ago

on

Derby County will be looking to pick up much-needed points in their bid for survival in the Championship, when they return to action on Saturday. 

The Rams were beaten by promotion-chasing Reading in their most recent match, which means they’ll still be looking nervously over their shoulders.

But they face a tough ask if they’re to run out winners this weekend though, as they prepare to take on league-leaders Norwich City.

The Canaries can clinch promotion back into the Premier League if they are to beat Derby, and other results go their way on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with the Derby boss strong line-up, with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Patrick Roberts, Kamil Jozwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards all starting.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to react to Rooney’s latest team selection.

