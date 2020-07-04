Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Love it’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are loving one player’s inclusion v Nottingham Forest

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to make it six wins in a row in the Championship when they return to action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. 

The Rams are currently sat seventh in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can send out a real statement to their promotion rivals with a positive result at Pride Park.

Forest are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, as they look to build on an impressive win over Bristol City last weekend.

Can you name Derby County’s top goalscorers from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13

Who was Derby’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season?

Phillip Cocu has named his starting XI ahead of the game against the Reds, as they look to pick up a crucial three points to fire themselves into the top-six.

Craig Forysth and Chris Martin return to the starting XI for the game, as Cocu looks to trouble the Reds with an attack-minded line-up.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Cocu’s latest team selection, and it’s safe to say they were pleased to see Martin return to the side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are loving one player’s inclusion v Nottingham Forest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: