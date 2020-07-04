‘Love it’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are loving one player’s inclusion v Nottingham Forest

Derby County will be looking to make it six wins in a row in the Championship when they return to action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Rams are currently sat seventh in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can send out a real statement to their promotion rivals with a positive result at Pride Park.

Forest are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, as they look to build on an impressive win over Bristol City last weekend.

Can you name Derby County’s top goalscorers from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 Who was Derby’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season? Steve Howard Giles Barnes Matt Oakley Craig Fagan

Phillip Cocu has named his starting XI ahead of the game against the Reds, as they look to pick up a crucial three points to fire themselves into the top-six.

🚨 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 🚨 Craig Forsyth and Chris Martin return to the starting line-up this afternoon 👊#DCFCvNFFC pic.twitter.com/agg26hoNXp — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 4, 2020

Craig Forysth and Chris Martin return to the starting XI for the game, as Cocu looks to trouble the Reds with an attack-minded line-up.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Cocu’s latest team selection, and it’s safe to say they were pleased to see Martin return to the side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Martin for waggy😍 — Dan wood (@DcfcDan1) July 4, 2020

I LOVE U SO MUCH — Joe van der scheepers (@jxe_l) July 4, 2020

Good team 🐏🐏 — Harrison (@harrisondcfc) July 4, 2020

Good team. Glad to see martin in Coyr❤🐑 — Lucyhackett (@Lucyhackett12) July 4, 2020

Cant wait to see our new signing Wayne Roney — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) July 4, 2020

COME ON YOUUUU RAAAAAAMSSS 🤍🖤🐏 — 𝕝 𝕠 𝕦 𝕚 𝕤 🥀 (@BroLeao) July 4, 2020

Would love nothing more than for Martin to bag against these — Kyle Guest (@Kyleguest) July 4, 2020

just win please — Shinniesta (@PrimeShinnie) July 4, 2020

Come on you rams 🐏 — 𝙂ēø𝙧𝙜ē ツ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@BrilliantBogle) July 4, 2020

Love it 😍 — Big Phil Cocu 🐏 (@CocuBig) July 4, 2020

Life saver Bogle being back! Come on you Rams! Solid team — D-lab (@Dlab03881935) July 4, 2020

Martin goal incoming — Jake (@robertswjake) July 4, 2020