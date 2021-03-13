Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love it’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to breaking team news for Bristol City clash

7 mins ago

Birmingham City will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Bristol City at St Andrew’s.

Aitor Karanka’s side go into the game having won just two of their last 11 games, and are 21st in the Championship table, three points clear of 22nd place Rotherham, who have several games in hand.

Bristol City meanwhile, go into the game 13th in the Championship table, having won once and lost twice since the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager at Ashton Gate.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a Birmingham side that shows four changes from the one that lost 1-0 away at Barnsley last weekend, as Maxime Colin, Jeremie Bela, Alen Halilovic and Ivan Sanchez come into the side in place of Yan Valery, George Friend, Gary Gardner and Lukas Jutkiewicz, who all drop to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blues fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Birmingham supporters has to say.


