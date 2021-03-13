‘Love it’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to breaking team news for Bristol City clash

Birmingham City will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Bristol City at St Andrew’s.

Aitor Karanka’s side go into the game having won just two of their last 11 games, and are 21st in the Championship table, three points clear of 22nd place Rotherham, who have several games in hand.

Bristol City meanwhile, go into the game 13th in the Championship table, having won once and lost twice since the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager at Ashton Gate.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a Birmingham side that shows four changes from the one that lost 1-0 away at Barnsley last weekend, as Maxime Colin, Jeremie Bela, Alen Halilovic and Ivan Sanchez come into the side in place of Yan Valery, George Friend, Gary Gardner and Lukas Jutkiewicz, who all drop to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blues fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Birmingham supporters has to say.

That’s more like it — Steve D BCFC (@SteveDBluenose) March 13, 2021

Happy with that 😊 come on blues 👏 — Angie🕊 (@insertalterego1) March 13, 2021

👍 good starting 11 hopefully 3 points will come of it KRO 🔵 — BCFC FAN TALK (@BcfcFanTalk1875) March 13, 2021

Happy with that — Marshiola(14-4)💚💛 (@ScottMarsh10) March 13, 2021

Love it — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) March 13, 2021

Probably our best line-up. Come on blues 💙 — CraigO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigoates87) March 13, 2021

BETTER. Now go and get the points lads — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) March 13, 2021