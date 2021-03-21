‘Love it’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving player’s seven-word message after win v Swansea City

Cardiff City kept their hopes of finishing in the play-off positions alive in the Championship on Saturday evening, as they beat rivals Swansea City 1-0.

Aden Flint scored the only goal of the game after eight minutes, and Mick McCarthy’s side defended valiantly to pick up an important three points on the night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Bluebirds are now sat eighth in the Championship table, and are just four points adrift of sixth-placed Reading, as they head into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Are these facts about the Cardiff City Stadium true or false?

1 of 19 The Cardiff City Stadium opened in July 2009. True or false? True False

Sheyi Ojo played six minutes of the match against the Swans, in what was his 37th appearance for the club, in his loan spell from Liverpool this season.

The winger took to Twitter following the win, and issued the message ‘South Wales is Blue’, which is likely to go down well with the Cardiff supporters.

I can’t lie South Wales is Blue 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/VwFY6NSmtb — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) March 20, 2021

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to Ojo’s message, and it’s safe to say that they were keen to see him extend his stay with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

youre very much welcome to stay in the capital — ً (@mateojamesh) March 20, 2021

please stay — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc_harryc) March 20, 2021

Sign on a permanent?😉 — Iwan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@I_Hopkins1) March 20, 2021

Sign the contact you god — Niall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcNiall) March 20, 2021

You'd love this club even more when you see the fans. — Kyle (@Brana2010) March 20, 2021

Maybe you sign the contract now ? — dilan roberts (@Dilanroberts06) March 20, 2021

You know Cardiff is the place to be — chris nurse (@chrisnurse1) March 20, 2021

Stay I beg 🔵 — CARDIFF CITY 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc__17) March 20, 2021

Love you 💙💙 — LloydM (@lloydmorgan_17) March 20, 2021

Quality — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿dinas till i dir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@amaf1) March 20, 2021

Legend 💙🔥 — KP (@Trevor4CCFC) March 20, 2021

Sign permanently! 💙🙏 Wait till the fans are back… — Daniel Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DanRGTaylor) March 20, 2021

love it 😍 — dylan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@dylan1927_) March 20, 2021

stay please, pen the contract 💙😍 — ً (@Dowyfr) March 20, 2021