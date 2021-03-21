Cardiff City
‘Love it’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving player’s seven-word message after win v Swansea City
Cardiff City kept their hopes of finishing in the play-off positions alive in the Championship on Saturday evening, as they beat rivals Swansea City 1-0.
Aden Flint scored the only goal of the game after eight minutes, and Mick McCarthy’s side defended valiantly to pick up an important three points on the night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The Bluebirds are now sat eighth in the Championship table, and are just four points adrift of sixth-placed Reading, as they head into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.
Sheyi Ojo played six minutes of the match against the Swans, in what was his 37th appearance for the club, in his loan spell from Liverpool this season.
The winger took to Twitter following the win, and issued the message ‘South Wales is Blue’, which is likely to go down well with the Cardiff supporters.
I can’t lie South Wales is Blue 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/VwFY6NSmtb
— Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) March 20, 2021
Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to Ojo’s message, and it’s safe to say that they were keen to see him extend his stay with the club.
