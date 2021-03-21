Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Love it’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving player’s seven-word message after win v Swansea City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Cardiff City kept their hopes of finishing in the play-off positions alive in the Championship on Saturday evening, as they beat rivals Swansea City 1-0. 

Aden Flint scored the only goal of the game after eight minutes, and Mick McCarthy’s side defended valiantly to pick up an important three points on the night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Bluebirds are now sat eighth in the Championship table, and are just four points adrift of sixth-placed Reading, as they head into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Are these facts about the Cardiff City Stadium true or false?

1 of 19

The Cardiff City Stadium opened in July 2009. True or false?

Sheyi Ojo played six minutes of the match against the Swans, in what was his 37th appearance for the club, in his loan spell from Liverpool this season.

The winger took to Twitter following the win, and issued the message ‘South Wales is Blue’, which is likely to go down well with the Cardiff supporters.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to Ojo’s message, and it’s safe to say that they were keen to see him extend his stay with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love it’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving player’s seven-word message after win v Swansea City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: