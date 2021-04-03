‘Love it’, ‘Leading by example’ – Many Sunderland fans issue verdict on contraversial moment

Sunderland captain Max Power celebrated in front of the Oxford United bench at the end of their heated League One tie yesterday, which has drawn an interesting

The Black Cats came from behind to win the game 3-1 and keep their promotion push going in a game that saw tempers flare.

An incident at half-time saw Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens allegedly headbutted in the tunnel, while Mark Sykes was shown a red card just after the hour mark.

Aiden McGeady helped Sunderland capitalise on their numerical advantage by stroking in a go-ahead goal after 81 minutes and then the Black Cats skipper capped off the result with a 93rd-minute goal.

Karl Robinson was sent to the stands during the game but Power raced back after scoring his goal to knee slid in front of the Oxford bench – a move that has proven controversial.

With Sunderland having now won 11 of their last 13 games, the supporters are feeling positive and their captain’s celebration seems to have been well received by parts of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Many Black Cats supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

