‘Love it’, ‘Great to see’ – Many Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney decision ahead of Sheffield Wednesday tie

10 mins ago

Wayne Rooney has named an unchanged side for Derby County’s trip to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the East Midlands club. 

The Rams moved out of the bottom three for the first time since October after hammering Birmingham City 4-0 on Tuesday.

Rooney, who remains in interim charge, has kept with the same XI for the game at Hillsborough this evening.

David Marshall reprises his role between the sticks with Craig Forsyth, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, and Nathan Byrne in front of him.

Graeme Shinnie, Krystian Bielik, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Kamil Jozwiak make up Derby’s five-man midfield, with Colin Kazim-Richards up top once again after finding the net against the Blues.

Derby take on a Wednesday side led by first-team coach Neil Thompson after Tony Pulis was sacked earlier this week.

The Owls beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in their first game since the Welshman’s exit on Tuesday and could go above the Rams if they win this evening.

It seems fans of the Pride Park outfit are confident, however, with many taking to Twitter to voice their excitement following the team announcement.

