‘Love it’ ‘Great signing’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to news of player arrival

Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Tyler Walker on loan from Coventry and they’ll be hoping he can start bagging the goals for them right away.

The 25-year-old has managed 19 appearances in the Championship for his parent club so far this campaign, with two goals along the way. Despite featuring fairly frequently though, he has now been allowed to make the step down to League One and to Portsmouth.

The deal comes as John Marquis departs Fratton Park – so it appears as though the club already have their replacement for their former forward.

Walker has also played in the third tier previously and looked sharp, bagging 16 goals for Lincoln during another loan spell. His manager during that short-term deal was Danny Cowley, who will now look after Walker again for the rest of the season.

The deal has been met with a lot of praise from Pompey fans too, who are happy to see him come through the door. He could certainly boost the forward line at Fratton Park until the end of the campaign – but the only point of contention for the fans of the club is the fact he has signed on loan rather than on a permanent basis.

Need permanent players really, but let's give the lad a change and see what happens 👏🏻🔵 — 🐮 MooArmy FC 🐮 (@Aaron25650310) January 18, 2022

Great signing for Portsmouth can’t wait to see him bagging goals then return to Coventry with confidence and match fitness. Goals guaranteed in league 1! Great movement of the ball and can finish #pusb — Dave smithy (@Dave52072912) January 18, 2022

Im for one concerned that at the end of this season we have no recognised strikers at this club. And why do we keep letting players walk free and not for a price also letting contracts run out. I miss when the trust was at the helm — Thomas (@Gogotom89Thomas) January 18, 2022

We can't build a team with loans, 6 months and there gone again and we have to start over. I know we want the club to self finance but once in a while we need to speculate to accumulate. — andy pompey (@andy_pompey) January 18, 2022

Love it, now another one 😏 — James🇸🇻 (@Jamesr02_) January 18, 2022

Worth a gamble — Pompey Blue (@surreypomp) January 18, 2022

Yes 🤩 — Michael 🇲🇦 (@pfcmichael) January 18, 2022

The Fratton Park faithful though seem to mainly be leaning towards happiness over the addition of another striker. If he can find similar form to his Lincoln City days with Pompey, then he will no doubt find himself a fan favourite soon – and could even help Danny Cowley’s side climb into the play-off places come the end of the season.

The Verdict

Tyler Walker could be a very good signing for Portsmouth, even if he is only on a short-term deal with them.

Based on his previous experience in League One, he certainly looks like he could find the back of the net on a regular basis again for Portsmouth. He’s proven he can keep scoring at this level before and it was under the same manager too, so if he can get the best out of him then there could be goals galore.

That would be a huge boost for them considering the fact that John Marquis has now departed and it will give them fresh firepower upfront. He’s experienced in the second tier to boot since his last spell at this division, so he might be even better than last time.

Pompey fans will certainly be hoping so – and if he is, then he could become one of the most solid strikers in the entire league.