‘Love it’, ‘Get in there’ – These Leeds United fans react as big Kalvin Phillips news shared

Kalvin Phillips has been discussing the possibility of ending his career with Leeds United.

Leeds have nurtured Phillips’ talent through their academy, with the 24-year-old now a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s playing squad that sit top of the Championship table.

A recent interview with FourFourTwo (quoted from Leeds Live) has seen Phillips underline his commitment to Leeds, saying: “I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.

“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

That appears to deliver a clear message to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, who have been credited with an interest in the holding midfielder.

Whilst many fans will obviously be delighted to hear such commitment from Phillips, there will still be a side of caution, with Phillips’ Leeds future depending on promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we delve into the ‘Leeds United Supporters Club 1919: Official page’ on Facebook to look at some reaction to what Phillips has said…

Nash Rack: “Right on”

Sara Potter: “Love this lad”

Martin Wilkes: “Could make himself a Leeds Legend”

Tom Stow: “Brilliant”

John Irons: “Love it”

Paul Crooks: “Get in there”

Ross Boyer: “It’s true he wants to but he won’t be able to if we don’t go up. He wants Leeds promoted but doesn’t mean it will happen”

