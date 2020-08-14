Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Love it', 'Excellent' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with recent player announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed the signing of Chey Dunkley, who arrives at Hillsborough ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. 

The defender had previously been on the books with Wigan Athletic, but his contract came to an end at the end of this year’s league campaign.

Dunkley made 117 appearances in total for the Latics, as their season ended in frustration after they were relegated after being deducted 12 points for entering administration.

He’ll be hoping he can make an instant impact with Garry Monk’s side next season though, with the Owls needing to hit the ground running at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday will start the season on minus 12 points after a decision from the EFL, and will know that they have to pick up points as soon as possible to fire themselves up the second-tier standings.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dunkley’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


