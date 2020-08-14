‘Love it’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted with recent player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed the signing of Chey Dunkley, who arrives at Hillsborough ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The defender had previously been on the books with Wigan Athletic, but his contract came to an end at the end of this year’s league campaign.

Dunkley made 117 appearances in total for the Latics, as their season ended in frustration after they were relegated after being deducted 12 points for entering administration.

He’ll be hoping he can make an instant impact with Garry Monk’s side next season though, with the Owls needing to hit the ground running at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday will start the season on minus 12 points after a decision from the EFL, and will know that they have to pick up points as soon as possible to fire themselves up the second-tier standings.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dunkley’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Excellent. 👏👏👏 Now go and get Venancio and stick Iorfa in centre mid causing chaos. — Tom Whale (@tomwhale87) August 13, 2020

Love it, now announce Murphy — 🦉 (@ejc1867) August 13, 2020

Yeah great signing now we need to sell of the old guard from Carlos time with us. Sign another 5 and start season with majority in first team being new. So far so good things are at last looking good. — Daz (@arighttweet) August 13, 2020

Happy with this, let’s get a few strikers signed now though — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) August 13, 2020

Yes ,a very good signing — Mark Swfc Lindley (@MlLindley) August 13, 2020

On a free yes. We needed a centre half who’s strong in the air and strong in the tackle #swfc — JBH (@JBH_swfc) August 13, 2020

Yep, another good signing after the young Man City midfielder. Signs of life at #swfc after all — Denny Jones (@Denny_Jones_) August 13, 2020

Have to say fair play to GM really pleased with signings so far! 👏 more like this please! — Chris Ash (@ChrisAsh1975) August 13, 2020

Looks good👍👍 been a positive few days — Amac (@AndyJMack1) August 13, 2020