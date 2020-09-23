‘Love it’, ‘Could be a good signing’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to club’s latest recruit

Portsmouth have announced that they have completed a deal to sign defender Rasmus Nicolaisen on a season-long loan from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Nicolaisen has made 51 appearances for the FC Midtjylland first-team, and will be hoping that he can make a good impression out on loan in League One this season.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was pleased to get the deal over the line to sign the defender.

“We’ve been working hard to bring in a left-footed centre-back and felt it was the right time to branch out into the European market.

“Rasmus is someone who’s been on our radar for quite a while now and joins us from a very good club.”

Plenty of Portsmouth supporters took to social media to react to the news of Nicolaisen arriving at Fratton Park for the season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

