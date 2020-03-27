Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Love it’, ‘Classic moment’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to former figure’s hilarious throwback

Published

57 seconds ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge of Leeds United was one to remember for plenty of supporters, even though it ultimately ended up in disappointment.

The Whites occupied a spot in the automatic promotion places for much of the 2018/19 season, but ultimately missed out to Norwich City and Sheffield United in their quest to make a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League.

They were then beaten by Derby County in their play-off semi-final at Elland Road, which condemned Bielsa’s men to another season in the Championship.

Salim Lamrani was Bielsa’s translator last season and has since left the club, but recently took to Twitter to look back at a memorable moment from last year’s campaign, which showed Ezgjan Alioski reacting angrily towards something Pontus Jansson said before their game against Sheffield Wednesday got underway.

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful had something to say as they looked back to this memory posted by Lamrani.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

