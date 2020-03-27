‘Love it’, ‘Classic moment’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to former figure’s hilarious throwback

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge of Leeds United was one to remember for plenty of supporters, even though it ultimately ended up in disappointment.

The Whites occupied a spot in the automatic promotion places for much of the 2018/19 season, but ultimately missed out to Norwich City and Sheffield United in their quest to make a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League.

They were then beaten by Derby County in their play-off semi-final at Elland Road, which condemned Bielsa’s men to another season in the Championship.

Salim Lamrani was Bielsa’s translator last season and has since left the club, but recently took to Twitter to look back at a memorable moment from last year’s campaign, which showed Ezgjan Alioski reacting angrily towards something Pontus Jansson said before their game against Sheffield Wednesday got underway.

Gjanni & Pontus, the brothers 😄😄

Stay safe at home pic.twitter.com/eK4HhLY7g4 — Salim Lamrani (@SalimLamraniOff) March 27, 2020

It’s safe to say that plenty of the Elland Road faithful had something to say as they looked back to this memory posted by Lamrani.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Always makes me laugh. Love to know what a said . Must have been a one worder. 😂🤣😂 — Andy Jeffrey (@ap_jeffrey) March 27, 2020

Classic brotherly love 😂 — JD (@MrJD83JohnDay) March 27, 2020

Such a classic moment 😂 — 🗯Ryan🗯LUFC💙💛⚪️ (@TGORyann) March 27, 2020

Somebody needs to tell me what was said here been doing my head in since it happened 😂 — Tom Statham (@kavaliers_tom) March 27, 2020

Love it 😂😂 — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) March 27, 2020

Timeless — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) March 27, 2020

Salim, I hope that you and all your love ones are safe and well. It is great to see that we are all marching on together, yet separated during these sad times for all nations. — Conor Ryan (@ConorLufc) March 27, 2020

Can you name these Leeds United players from their Date of Birth? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Which Leeds star was born on the 13th of June 1990? Luke Ayling Mateusz Klich Liam Cooper Stuart Dallas