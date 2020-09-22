Derby County
‘Love it’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are delighted with recent player agreement
Derby County have announced that they have completed the signing of Jordon Ibe on a free transfer.
Ibe has been a free-agent since leaving AFC Bournemouth in the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be eager to make an instant impact with the Rams this term.
This won’t be his first spell with Derby though, with the winger making 24 appearances for the club in a loan spell during the 2014/15 season.
Have Derby County ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!
Derby are currently sat 19th in the Championship table after a disappointing start to this year’s campaign under the management of Phillip Cocu.
The Rams boss is clearly eager to add much-needed depth to his attacking options though, with Ibe being one of his main targets.
Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Cocu expressed his delight at getting the deal over the line to sign Ibe up this term.
“Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability. We have been keen to strengthen our attacking options out wide for some time, while we believe Derby County is the right place for Jordon at this stage of his career.”
Plenty of Derby County fans took to social media to react to the news that Ibe has signed for the club on a two-year deal.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
