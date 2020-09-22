‘Love it’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Derby County have announced that they have completed the signing of Jordon Ibe on a free transfer.

Ibe has been a free-agent since leaving AFC Bournemouth in the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be eager to make an instant impact with the Rams this term.

This won’t be his first spell with Derby though, with the winger making 24 appearances for the club in a loan spell during the 2014/15 season.

Derby are currently sat 19th in the Championship table after a disappointing start to this year’s campaign under the management of Phillip Cocu.

The Rams boss is clearly eager to add much-needed depth to his attacking options though, with Ibe being one of his main targets.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Cocu expressed his delight at getting the deal over the line to sign Ibe up this term.

“Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability. We have been keen to strengthen our attacking options out wide for some time, while we believe Derby County is the right place for Jordon at this stage of his career.”

Plenty of Derby County fans took to social media to react to the news that Ibe has signed for the club on a two-year deal.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Welcome back Jordan, let’s hope you can smash up the Championship with your blistering and skilful pace👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Rams fan (@wazzabaseball) September 22, 2020

Awesome! Welcome back! — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) September 22, 2020

Fantastic opportunity to kickstart his career but give him time folks, please!!!! 🙏 — BelvoirRam 🐑 (@BelvoirRam) September 22, 2020

Now announce promotion — JJ (@jim_bob92) September 22, 2020

Welcome Jordan, our squad is looking good now #dcfc #IbeIsBack — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) September 22, 2020

Love it. Chance to rebuild his career at the place he was probably most explosive. Getting some depth and quality in the attacking positions now. — Jshm (@jshmtn) September 22, 2020

He’s home 🐏 — Jake (@robertswjake) September 22, 2020

That's better!! Definitely what we need!1 — DanCarlin (@dancarlin77) September 22, 2020

Great signing. Welcome back lad — Aaron Clift (@aaronclift1) September 22, 2020

Announce Champions League — Joe ⚫️⚪️ (@mikehunt1884) September 22, 2020

Yes!!! Welcome back!! — Tom Mart (@smarty1401) September 22, 2020