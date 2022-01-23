‘Love him’, ‘Main man’ – These Birmingham City fans send message to key figure after crucial win

Birmingham City ended their poor run of form by beating Barnsley 2-1 at St. Andrew’s yesterday.

There had been speculation surrounding the future of boss Lee Bowyer in the build-up to the fixture amid those struggles, with the fans using the game to protest towards the board for the general way they have run the club over the years.

That gave an edge to the atmosphere and the Blues players responded positively, with goals from Onel Hernandez and Scott Hogan in either half putting the hosts in a commanding position.

A late Victor Adeboyejo strike would bring a nervy ending but Blues ultimately held on to get a crucial win in front of the fans.

And, it’s fair to say the support were delighted for Bowyer after the stories that emerged this week. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the former player who is now in the dugout…

Main man at the wheel https://t.co/In3caSqWyg — Max (@Maxxt__) January 22, 2022

KRO LB https://t.co/XOqqRLaobu — AccessiBlues – Birmingham City Football Club's DSA (@AccessiBlues) January 22, 2022

love love love him https://t.co/GZ66fPRzqI — Kay (@kayy1875) January 22, 2022

💪🏻💙💪🏻. IN BOWYER WE TRUST. #BSHLOUT — Stoned Alien (@luke_spooner) January 22, 2022

It’s annoying because when the owners become under pressure they just sack a manager to deflect the blame off of them and hope the new manager bounce keeps the team off of relegation, bowyers changed it for now. #KRO #BSHLOUT — Steviewondedtoucheskids (@Steviewondedto1) January 23, 2022

There’s only one Lee Bowyer — Kian Lennon (@lennonkian_) January 23, 2022

In bowyer we trust. Theres only one lee bowyer🎶🎶💙 — jg._1875 (@jg_191919) January 22, 2022