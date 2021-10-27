‘Love him already’ – These Cardiff City fans react as key figure has cheeky dig at Swansea City

Cardiff City caretaker boss Steve Morison has revealed his pride ahead of leading the team this weekend, as he declared the Bluebirds the ‘biggest club in Wales’.

A run of eight successive defeats saw Mick McCarthy lose his job over the weekend, with Morison in charge of the side as they prepare for Saturday’s game at Stoke City.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Morison explained how this was a big moment for him, as he also had what some saw as a little dig at Cardiff’s bitter rivals Swansea in the press conference ahead of the game.

“It’s huge. I’m working at the biggest club in Wales. It’s going to be really nice having that feeling. The only thing, not being a player, is I can’t do anything about it once they step over that white line.”

As you would expect, these comments went down very well with the Bluebirds support, who appreciated the fact that Morison was talking up the club and the team, although he wouldn’t go into detail as to whether he wanted to job permanently.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from fans on Twitter…

He knows just what to say doesn’t he — Paul Gronow (@bluebirdblogger) October 27, 2021

I think he will do great job, he know the players especially players who come through U23 side.

Good luck Steve Morison 🤞 — murat bedir (@Murat_Bedir105) October 27, 2021

Love him already. See? It really doesn't take a lot. Big up the fans, big up the club and play attractive football… We're an easy bunch to impress really! 💙🐦 — Jordan Dacey (@TheBakewell8) October 27, 2021

He’s not wrong — Ellis (@ellisbluebird) October 27, 2021

He knows what he’s saying. Also they will bite. https://t.co/Y82FFAbDdp — Mike Hancock (@mike_hancock13) October 27, 2021

Depending how results etc go id be more than happy to give them both a chance till end of the season. Then a big search over the summer https://t.co/RA3ej8v3Sp — Callum Jones (@callumjones2912) October 27, 2021

Already has more respect from the fans than mick 😂 https://t.co/AzhgewLNIh — Jamie O’Connell (@jamieoconnell12) October 27, 2021