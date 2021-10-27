Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Love him already’ – These Cardiff City fans react as key figure has cheeky dig at Swansea City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Cardiff City caretaker boss Steve Morison has revealed his pride ahead of leading the team this weekend, as he declared the Bluebirds the ‘biggest club in Wales’.

A run of eight successive defeats saw Mick McCarthy lose his job over the weekend, with Morison in charge of the side as they prepare for Saturday’s game at Stoke City.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Morison explained how this was a big moment for him, as he also had what some saw as a little dig at Cardiff’s bitter rivals Swansea in the press conference ahead of the game.

It’s huge. I’m working at the biggest club in Wales. It’s going to be really nice having that feeling. The only thing, not being a player, is I can’t do anything about it once they step over that white line.”

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

05/06

As you would expect, these comments went down very well with the Bluebirds support, who appreciated the fact that Morison was talking up the club and the team, although he wouldn’t go into detail as to whether he wanted to job permanently.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Love him already’ – These Cardiff City fans react as key figure has cheeky dig at Swansea City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: