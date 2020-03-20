‘Love at first sight’, ‘Born and bred’ – Many Coventry City fans reveal how their Sky Blues journey started

Coventry City are seemingly on the cusp of achieving an unlikely promotion this term, with Mark Robins and his players currently sitting at the top of the League One standings with only nine games left to play.

Combining a good blend of youth and experience this term, Robins has managed to get the best out of his charges for much of the season so far, with their expansive and attacking brand of football having been a joy to watch for many a supporter.

A club steeped in tradition and history, the Sky Blues have been through some tough times in recent years due to issues with the Ricoh Arena, although there is no doubt that many a Coventry fan will have been buoyed after seeing their side taste success in the Football League Trophy back in 2017.

Keeping on the subject of times gone by, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Coventry City fans forum on Facebook how their Sky Blues love affair began, with many replying with some of their best memories.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Coventry City faithful via social media earlier today.

Tony Skinner: When I was born in Coventry.

Jason Abbotts: I was born in Coventry and went on to be part of a football club at a centre called JJB, who got free tickets for every home game.

Michael Large: Was taken to a match against Arsenal at home, it was love at first sight. I remember when we scored the old man in front of me was jumping around then he turned to me and hugged me. I thought, I’ve got to be a part of this.

Simon Loveitt: Born into a Sky Blue family.

John Fitzpatrick: I was born in Coventry.

Mark Lealan: The love of my life came to Coventry and Warwick Hospital to do her degree. Used to drive from Portsmouth to Coventry every Friday and back home on a Sunday! That and the fact my best mate at school was a Sky Blue. He was born and bred in the city of two cathedrals.

Mike Goalby: 8th April 1947. City beat Swansea 3-2.

Mark Murphy: My first game was in 1970 with my dad, the walk up to the ground and then going through the turnstiles to see the pitch took my breath away even as a 5-year-old. Then seeing those sky blue shirts run out.

Win lose or draw, City is my team even though I know I am 12,000 miles away.