Louza starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Following a thumping 4-0 success on the road against Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, expectations were high on Wednesday evening that Watford would be able to back that recent success up with victory over Swansea in Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of the Hornets.

Unfortunately though, the nature of the Championship struck the Hertfordshire outfit down, as a 98th minute Ben Cabango header sealed a 2-1 success away from home for Russell Martin’s side, who had gone behind in the first half thanks to another Ismaila Sarr goal.

The result left Watford in 10th position in the Championship and it was a step back from what they had recorded at the weekend, but they must get back on track quickly as they make the long trip up to Lancashire to face Blackpool this weekend.

How will Bilic line his side up though? Let’s take a look…

Unfortunately for Bilic, he is down to the bare bones in defence thanks to injuries to Mario Gaspar and Francisco Sierralta at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Both men hobbled off the pitch to be substituted with groin injuries, joining the long list of defenders to be sidelined, with the likes of Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong and Jeremy Ngakia already there.

There is therefore going to have to be a major reshuffle, with Hassane Kamara likely shifting over to right-back whilst youngsters Mattie Pollock and James Morris make their first ever Championship starts.

Bilic also has a decision to make in midfield as to whether he thinks Imran Louza is ready to start a match.

The Moroccan has made two appearances off the bench against Stoke and Swansea, providing an assist in the first match, and there’s a chance he comes into the starting 11 in place of Yaser Asprilla, who could make more of an impact as a substitute.

There’s no need to alter the front three though, with Sarr, Keinan Davis and Ken Sema providing lots of threat in recent weeks and they should be able to do damage to a fragile Blackpool side.