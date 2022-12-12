Louis Thompson update emerges ahead of Portsmouth’s EFL Trophy clash with Stevenage

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Louis Thompson could train alongside the rest of his team-mates later this week.

Thompson has not featured for Pompey since breaking his leg against Bristol Rovers in August.

The 27-year-old has recently made progress in his road to recovery and is currently training alone.

In the absence of Thompson, Portsmouth have turned to Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi and Tom Lowery for inspiration in the heart of midfield.

Whereas tomorrow’s EFL Trophy clash with Stevenage is set to come too soon for Thompson, Cowley is hoping to bring him back into the fold for the club’s festive fixtures.

Portsmouth are set to head to St James Park to face Exeter City on Boxing Day before hosting Ipswich Town at Fratton Park on December 29th.

Before these two games take place, Pompey will be looking to seal all three points in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons this weekend.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Stevenage, Cowley has issued an update on Thompson.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: “It’s great Louis is on the training pitch.

“He’s had his first full week of training and continued to make progress last week.

“So hopefully he will be able to start joining in with the group at some level this week.

“The ambition then will be to get him available for the Christmas fixtures.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former Pompey player Jed Wallace ever played for a London based club? Yes No

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Portsmouth as there is a chance that Thompson could make his long-awaited return in the coming weeks.

The midfielder started four of Pompey’s opening five league fixtures before picking up his injury issue and thus will be confident in his ability to reclaim a place in the club’s side when he is fit enough to feature.

Having made 166 League One appearances during his career, Thompson knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level and thus could prove to be an asset for Portsmouth in the second half of the season as they aim to launch a push for a top-six finish.

Thompson’s return may also force the club’s other midfielders to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Pompey’s fortunes.