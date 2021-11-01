Louis Thompson starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Cheltenham on Tuesday

Portsmouth will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Bolton Wanderers when they face Cheltenham Town in League One tomorrow.

Pompey managed to seal all three points in their showdown with the Trotters as John Marquis scored the winning goal for his side at Fratton Park in the 51st minute of this particular clash.

Currently 13th in the League One standings, Pompey will be determined to close the gap to the play-off places by securing another victory in-front of their supporters.

Whilst Ryan Tunnicliffe is a doubt for Tuesday’s game due to injury, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley could potentially turn to the likes of Miguel Azeez and Louis Thompson for inspiration.

Here, we take a look at how Pompey could line up on Tuesday…

When you consider that Cowley utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation last weekend, he is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazanu will be determined to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season against Cheltenham.

Connor Ogilvie will be partnered in the heart of defence by Sean Raggett whilst Lee Brown and Mahlon Romeo will feature in the full-back positions.

With Tunnicliffe currently struggling with a hamstring injury, the midfielder could be replaced in Portsmouth’s starting eleven by Thompson.

Thompson managed to produce an assured display against Bolton last Saturday after being introduced as a substitute by Cowley as he helped his side secure victory.

Yet to start a game in League One for Portsmouth this season, the 26-year-old will be keen to prove his worth to Cowley if he is given the nod to feature in Tuesday’s clash alongside Shaun Williams.

Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness will be tasked with providing some creativity from the wide areas tomorrow whilst Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will feature in the hole behind Marquis.

Having provided seven direct goal contributions in 15 league appearances this season, Marquis will fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally against a Cheltenham side who have failed to keep a clean-sheet in four of their last five league games.