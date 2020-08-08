Louis Saha’s message to Fulham after play-off victory

Ex-Fulham, Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur striker Louis Saha has congratulated Fulham on their recent promotion to the Premier League.

Saha turns 42 today, and in response to Fulham’s birthday message to the Frenchman, he had this message of reply for the club:

Thanks so much. Back to the premier league is my present. ✨✨✨ also can’t wait to see the new stand!!! https://t.co/o1d3U5OCLJ — Louis Saha (@louissaha) August 8, 2020

He spent three-and-a-half years at Craven Cottage, signing from Metz in 2000. He went on to make 142 appearances for the club, scoring 63 goals and earning himself a move to Manchester United midway through the 2003/04 season.

With United he would go on to feature 124 times and score 42 goals across all competitions.

Following his United stint he would move to Everton in 2008, where we went on to make another 100+ appearances for the Premier League club, before brief spells with all of Spurs, Sunderland and Lazio.

A Premier League and Champions League winner with United, football fans have many cherished memories of Saha. He proved a hit most every club he played for, and Fulham fans still have a lot of time for the Frenchman.

This week they achieved promotion to the Premier League, beating Brentford 2-1 at Wembley to secure their second Championship promotion in just three years.

The verdict

It’s an unbelievable achievement for Scott Parker. He’s been blasted by fans throughout but having gone about his business quietly, his side put in a promotion-worthy performance when it mattered most.

Next month will be exciting time for everyone associated with the club, and the likes of Saha and the Fulham legends of old will no doubt be keeping an eye out on their team’s performances back in the top-flight.