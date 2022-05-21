Louis Saha sends message to Sunderland ahead of play-off final

Sunderland head to Wembley today for the final game of their season which is their play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe will be looking to return to the Championship on the first time of asking whilst the Black Cats are hoping it will be their turn after four years in League One and a play-off final loss against Charlton Athletic in 2019.

Sunderland have plenty of support going into the game from both fans and former players and staff and Louis Saha is the latest to back his former club.

Despite not spending much time with the club, Saha remembers his time at Sunderland as a good one.

The striker was at the club towards the end of his career for only six months having his contract terminated on Deadline day in January 2013.

He made only 11 appearances for the club under the management of Martin O’Neill and failed to find the net which led to his departure, though it seems he still wants the club to be successful going forward.

Looking ahead to the play-off final, the Black Cat was quoted by the Chronicle as saying: “I’d love them to go up. I only spent six months there but it’s not right for the Football League to have such a big club in this division.

“They need to be back in the Premier League, but it’s getting tougher and tougher. I wish him the best for the game.

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of the fans in Sunderland. This city is amazing and so is the way they love football. I wish them all the best.”

The Verdict:

Despite not spending much time with Sunderland, Saha clearly has good memories of his time with the Black Cats and that is shown in his support for the club this weekend.

It’s sure to be a hard game for Sunderland especially as Wycombe made it hard for MK Dons across the two legs of their semi-final.

However, as Saha points out, this level is only getting tougher and therefore both teams will be hoping to get out as soon as they can.

The Black Cats have now spent four years in League One so they’ll be aware about the change in standard which will only rise the longer they are in the league.