Louis Saha offers prediction on Aleksandar Mitrovic’s final Fulham goals tally for this season

Former Fulham striker Louis Saha has backed Aleksandar Mitrovic to comfortably pass the 40-goal mark for the club this season.

Mitrovic has been in outstanding form in front of goal for Fulham this season, and has already broken the record for the most goals in a Championship season, with 34 so far.

That has helped the Cottagers to top spot in the second-tier standings, nine points clear of the play-offs, meaning they look well set to secure a swift return to the Premier League this season.

From an individual perspective, Mitrovic’s next target is to better Guy Whittingham’s all time second-tier record, of 42 league goals.

Now it seems that Saha, who himself scored 63 goals in 142 games for Fulham between 2000 and 2004, believes that the Serbian has a good chance of doing that, having been impressed with what he has seen of him to date.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror about Mitrovic, and the tally he believes the 27-year-old can reach this season, Saha said: “I think he’ll get mid-40s which will be amazing.

“The momentum tends to drop a little bit at the end of the season, unless you score many, many penalties! But Fulham are in such great form that it seems at times like it’s effortless for them.

“He can achieve everything. When you have that platform of already being on 34 goals, yes you can definitely reach 50 but realistically I think he will score maybe ten more.

“And he can certainly be pleased with that. He’s shown he’s a top striker wherever he’s been. He’s got an amazing number in a really tough league. There’s a lot of modern players now, for instance fake wingers that don’t cross balls.

“So to have a number nine that is scoring that many goals, a kind of old-fashioned type, it shows he’s very clever as to where he positions himself.

“He’s showed a lot of consistency and that he’s a top, top striker. It’s been an amazing year for him.”

Mitrovic will be hoping to add to that goals tally when play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers make the trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It would be no surprise if Mitrovic was to get well past the 40-goal mark this season.

Fulham still have 13 league games left to play, and with the chances they are creating, there should be plenty of chances for the Serbian to get to that tally.

Indeed, wif Mitrovic maintains the goals-per-game ratio he is currently at, then he will quite easily beat that record of Whittingham’s by quite some margin.

That will of course be a remarkable achievement for Mitrovic, but you do feel that the priority for Fulham remains securing promotion back to the Premier League for the 2022/23 campaign.