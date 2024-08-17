Highlights Sunderland must secure a quality striker by August 30 to avoid fans' backlash over the problem position

Jack Clarke carried the Black Cats on his back at times last season, and a new centre-forward is needed to alleviate the pressure on the winger.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman should be trying to secure Caen striker Alexandre Mendy to solve the club's goalscoring issues.

Although Sunderland have signed four players during the summer transfer window, there is one area of the pitch where owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman must deliver before the window shuts, or they risk the wrath of supporters.

Up until now, the Black Cats have brought in Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu, all on free transfers. While Moore and Noukeu will cover Anthony Patterson and in goal, Poveda and Browne will add quality in midfield.

Arguably, the best business the Black Cats have done is keeping hold of their prized assets. Jack Clarke, Trai Hume and Jobe Bellingham are three of several Sunderland players who have been linked with moves away, but all remain at the club, with the Wearsiders reportedly setting high asking prices on their heads.

One area of the pitch which has been subject to mass criticism over the past year is the forward line, with Sunderland's strikers scoring a combined total of three Championship goals between them during the 2023/24 season.

Much of Sunderland's transfer talk has revolved around the potential acquisition of a striker, and despite constant links, there has been no new name through the door. Indeed, Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman must deliver a forward, or the club will pay on the pitch.

Sunderland must sign a quality striker before August 30 deadline strikes

Sunderland's struggles in front of goal have been there for all to see. Since Ross Stewart left the club last summer, Nazariy Rusyn, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo and Mason Burstow were all given opportunities up front, but the trio managed a meagre three Championship goals between them.

Much of the burden was picked up by winger Clarke, who scored a career-high 15 Championship goals last season, but he cannot just put the rest of the squad on his back for the entire season once more, and it still remains to be seen whether he will remain at the club anyway.

Eliezer Mayenda was given a rare opportunity, having started Sunderland's opening day game against Cardiff City. The Spaniard was clearly Regis Le Bris' favoured choice in pre-season, but he failed to make the most of his chance with a glaring miss in front of goal.

Although the Wearsiders ran out 2–0 winners in South Wales, the scoreline cannot be a deterrent from what has been an ongoing issue for quite some time.

Sunderland should push for Alexandre Mendy deal

Since the start of the window, there has been one man who has dominated the headlines, and that is Alexandre Mendy. The SM Caen forward has been pursued by the Black Cats all summer long and is clearly the man they believe is the answer to their striker woes.

Despite the strong interest, there have been a series of snags which have caused the deal to stall. With these issues rumbling on for the last three weeks, it is not clear whether Mendy will be a Sunderland player when the window closes.

The 30-year-old's record is there for all to see. Over the last three seasons, the Guinea-Bissau international accumulated 57 league goals in 96 league appearances. Mendy fits the profile of a prolific striker and the club must get this deal over the line.

Alexandre Mendy's Ligue 2 statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 32 16 1 2022/23 37 19 5 2023/24 37 22 1

With the issues of the Mendy deal in mind, the Sunderland hierarchy have pursued other targets, but none had the pedigree that Mendy does.

According to The Star, the Black Cats reportedly showed interest in Ike Ugbo, who had an impressive end to his last campaign with Sheffield Wednesday, but he opted for a return to Hillsborough instead.

Furthermore, the club have shown interest in a number of young unproven strikers, including Divin Mubama (who is signing for Man City), Dane Scarlett (now at Oxford United on loan) and Will Lankshear, but a striker of their stature should only be signed to compliment a more experienced forward.

With time of the essence, Sunderland are growing more desperate to sign a new striker, but they must not act on emotions and bring one in for the sake of it.

It is of paramount importance that a goal-scoring striker is signed, otherwise the club will fall short of their Premier League ambitions.

Time is running out for Sunderland to sign a striker, and although the club will be working hard behind the scenes to bring one in, fans are growing increasingly frustrated.

Mendy is the man they want, and given he is reportedly training in isolation, it still appears this deal could go through before the window closes.

If the club are unable to strike a deal for the 30-year-old, they must bring in an alternative who will make an impact, or they will suffer on the pitch.