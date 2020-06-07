Louis Carey reveals which Bristol City player could hold the key to promotion

Bristol City legend Louis Carey has stated that Benik Afobe’s return is the biggest boost that Lee Johnson and his squad could have asked for ahead of the Championship restart on June 20th.

Afobe had been out with ACL injury since the early months of the campaign, but he’s now ready to return for the final nine games of the Championship season and try and help the Robins push for a place in the top six of the division.

The striker is on loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City, and at one stage it appeared as though the forward would miss the remainder of the campaign.

Carey has expressed that his return will be a massive boost for the other players in the squad ahead of what are some very important games coming up for Bristol City.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Carey said: “Any striker who has got a proven track record within the Championship and within the Premier League, to have that type of signing coming back when you’ve got nine games to go is the biggest boost the players could ask for.

“When there’s proven goals in a player that can step into your team, that is a gift.”

Can you get 100% in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Have Bristol City got higher or lower than 56 league points this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Afobe returning could be the difference when it comes to deciding the top six. Having a top Championship striker come back for the run-in will be an absolutely massive boost for the Robins and could see them climb into the play-off places.

They need more goals and need to ensure that the inconsistency leaves their games if they’re to get into the play-offs.

Afobe’s goals can help do that, and he could well be returning with the same fitness as many other professional footballers due to the break within the season.