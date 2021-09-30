Louie Sibley’s situation at Derby County: What do we know so far? Is a January exit likely to happen?

It has been a very turbulent start to the season for Derby County considering all of the off-the-field issues surrounding the Rams with them having now entered administration.

The opening month of the campaign saw Wayne Rooney’s side preoccupied with trying to add some much-needed extra bodies to their threadbare squad.

They were eventually able to make some important free-agent signings after the EFL relaxed transfer embargo rules.

The Rams were also facing some transfer interest from one or two clubs in some of their most important and talented young prospects.

One player within Derby’s squad that has attracted some attention from other clubs over the course of last season was Louie Sibley.

The 20-year-old was linked with a potential move to both West Ham and Leeds United with the Premier League duo reported to be keen to add him to their squads.

While it was also reported that Sibley could potentially have been allowed to leave Derby in the summer transfer window amid their ongoing financial issues.

In the end, Sibley remained at Derby, but their financial position has worsened since even the summer with the club now in administration and potentially needing to sell off a few assets in January to raise funds.

With that in mind, we take a look at what the latest is surrounding Sibley’s future and also whether a January exit is likely to happen or now?

What is the latest?

Despite some potential fears that Sibley could leave Derby during the summer transfer window, the 20-year-old remained a key member of their side during the opening month of the campaign.

Following the Rams’ 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, Sibley took to his personal Instagram account to insist that he was happy in a Derby shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo)

That was right before the window came to an end and it demonstrated that he would be sticking around for at least the first half of the campaign.

Since Derby were entered into administration Rooney has already admitted that there have been enquiries from other clubs into a number of the Rams’ key assets.

However, Rooney was also keen to stress that it is his hope that Derby will not be allowing any of their key players to leave the club in the winter window.

Instead, he suggested that their focus would be on adding to their squad if they are allowed to do that.

There has not been any major reports linking Sibley with a move away from the Rams during the January transfer window at this stage.

However, with Derby’s current situation the way that it is, it is inevitable that some interest will likely emerge.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No

Is a January exit likely?

Considering Derby are fighting for their very existence as a football club now it is possible that a number of their players could become on the radars of other clubs.

As aforementioned, Rooney has already suggested that there have already been one or two vultures circling for the Rams most talented assets.

That is likely to include Sibley at this stage and it would be no surprise to see one of West Ham or Leeds firm up their interest in the 20-year-old by making an offer for him.

Rooney might want to keep hold of his key players and that is fully understandable due to him already having a threadbare squad to work with.

However, if the club have not been taken over by new owners by January, then they might have to sell players like Sibley if offers are made to keep the club going a little while longer.