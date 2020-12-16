Louie Sibley’s situation at Derby County as the January transfer window approaches

Given the current position Derby County currently find themselves, there is likely to be plenty of pressure on the Rams going into the January transfer window.

Sitting third from bottom in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety at the time of writing, not only will Derby likely feel that they have to strengthen their squad in order to get out of trouble, but they may also have to deal with interest in some members of the current squad.

One player for whom it is possible that that may be the case, is central midfielder Louie Sibley.

Having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Derby at senior level with a number of impressive performances last season, Sibley was linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United during the summer.

Ultimately, no deal materialised, with Sibley remaining at Pride Park, but is it possible that such interest could emerge in the 19-year-old again at the turn of the year?

With Leeds having failed to add a central midfielder to their side before the close of the window, something which has cost them at times since then, you do feel as though Marcelo Bielsa and co. might be looking at that as a position to address next month.

Most Derby fans should get 100% on this Rams quiz. Can you?

1 of 19 What year were Derby County founded in? 1883 1884 1885 1886

However, the reports linking Sibley with a move to Elland Road do seem to have gone quiet since the close of the summer window, with other players seemingly moving ahead of the Derby man on Leeds’ wishlist.

It is also worth noting that with three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Pride Park, Derby are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that may come in for the teenager, regardless of whether or not he himself is keen on a move elsewhere, meaning it could take a big offer to secure a deal for Sibley.

But, given Derby’s struggles this season, and the fact that Sibley himself has been unable to really make much of an impression on the Rams’ side, it does seem as though teams might not be quite so willing to take that chance on the midfielder right now.

As a result, it does feel as though it may have to take something of a big change in circumstance to prompt Sibley to leave Pride Park over the next month or so, meaning it does feel as though it would be a surprise to see the midfielder somewhere other than Derby in the second half of this season.