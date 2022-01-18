Louie Sibley update, Jason Knight latest and goalkeeper target: The latest Derby County transfer talking points

Derby County are set for a very challenging final fortnight of the January transfer window with a lot of uncertainty in both the dugout and the playing squad.

Graeme Shinnie leaving for Wigan Athletic demonstrated the severity of the situation at Derby and despite the recent upturn in results, the long term future of the club has to be the priority at this time.

That may lead to further player sales and asset stripping that could give them the ability to prove to the EFL that they can fulfil the remaining fixtures this season.

Phil Jagielka also departed last week to join play-off chasing Stoke City, the Potters have actually only picked up three more points than the Rams if you take out the points deductions that Derby have suffered.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest transfer talking points at Pride Park…

Louie Sibley

John Percy of The Daily Telegraph revealed this afternoon that Millwall have submitted a fourth bid for Louie Sibley in the region of £450,000.

Millwall are potentially looking for a Jed Wallace replacement with this approach taking place with the knowledge that Derby’s players could be available at a reduced price due to the financial situation of the club.

Jason Knight

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in Jason Knight, although in this one it at least seems that the club will be able to recoup a significant transfer fee.

The Times reported on Sunday that Knight may leave the club for £8 million this month, a figure that could make some difference to their financial predicament.

The 20-year-old versatile midfielder has been heavily involved in Derby’s relegation battle since recovering from an injury that kept him out of this season’s opening exchanges.

Frank Fielding

The Sun’s Alan Nixon broke the news last week that Frank Fielding could be set for a return to Pride Park after his short term deal with Stoke City comes to an end.

The 33-year-old would bring bags of Championship experience, fill the hole left behind by David Marshall in the goalkeeping department and would likely be affordable despite the restrictions imposed on the Rams’ transfer dealings.