Louie Sibley update emerges at Derby County

There has been a lot of talk around potential player exits at Derby County this month but supporters can relax about Louie Sibley according to Elias Burke of The Athletic.

Sibley still has plenty of development left ahead of him at Pride Park and the club are intent on the 20-year-old realising his potential in a Rams shirt.

Elias Burke posted on Twitter this afternoon: “Rumours on Sibley going out “false”, big plans for him in the future at Derby.”

Rumours on Sibley going out “false”, big plans for him in the future at Derby #DCFC — Elias (@EliasBurke) January 13, 2022

It would be a huge shame for Derby to have to cash in on the incredible group of young players at the club due to their financial situation.

The likes of Liam Thompson, Festy Ebosele, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Sibley have all played their part in Derby exceeding expectations this season to give themselves a fighting chance of achieving the greatest of all escapes from relegation.

The Rams welcome an in-form Sheffield United to Pride Park on Saturday, the Blades have won their last four on the bounce but have not been able to build on that run since 20th December due to postponements.

Wayne Rooney has proven himself as an excellent role model for younger players in the last six months or so and if he can continue that relationship with this squad then the future on the pitch could be very bright for Derby.

The Verdict

Sibley has not played as crucial of a role as he would have liked this season but his ability is clear to see.

The 20-year-old has shown in flashes in the last few seasons that he could develop into a very effective attacking midfielder at second tier level, therefore it is reassuring to learn that Derby will be able to hold on to their asset.

Incomings are not easy to come by for Derby at the moment and that could pose its problems at the back end of the transfer window.

However, if they can stand as firm as is advisable and keep hold of as many key players as they can this month then they will avoid the complications of looking to strengthen their squad.

Derby’s squad is thin, but a lot of players have established themselves as decent options at second tier level in the last few months who were previously just U23 players who may have the potential to make the step up one day.