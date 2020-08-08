Louie Sibley speaks out after breakthrough season at Derby County

Derby County academy graduate Louie Sibley has stated that he is pleased to have been giving an opportunity in the first-team, after a brilliant breakthrough campaign.

The midfielder has been one of the stars of Derby’s most recent campaign and showcased his ability throughout after being given the opportunity in the first-team by Phillip Cocu.

On his first league start for the club, Sibley netted in a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers, and after that he quickly became one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Rams.

Sibley scored a hat-trick against a strong Millwall side at the Den, and it was his first in senior football, a great achievement in the youngster’s first full season at this level.

He has expressed his pride at playing for the club, whilst also working out where his game needs to see improvement.

Speaking to Derby County’s official website, Sibley said: “I’m really proud to play for the club and in every opportunity that I get I am going to keep trying to prove what I can do.

“During the break we have now, I will think of all the things that I have done well and that I need to do to get better.”

The Verdict

Derby had a good season overall, and it was one that brought stability through the use of a number of younger players coming through into the first-team squad.

Sibley has been outstanding since coming into the squad, and has done nothing but perform well, which is real credit to a player of his age.

He’ll now be hoping to push on ahead of the new campaign and become one of Derby’s best players in the next couple of seasons.