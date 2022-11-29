Louie Sibley shares message with Derby County supporters after netting in club’s latest win

Louie Sibley has taken to Instagram to share a message with Derby County’s supporters following his side’s FA Cup clash with Newport County.

The midfielder helped the Rams book their place in the third round of this particular competition by scoring at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

Newport took the lead in the 41st minute of this fixture as Priestley Farquharson headed home from Aaron Lewis’ cross.

Following the break, Sibley levelled proceedings by producing a fine strike.

After receiving the ball from Eiran Cashin, the 21-year-old curled an effort past goalkeeper Joe Day.

David McGoldrick then netted what turned out to be the winning goal for the Rams in the 88th minute as he planted a header into the back of the net from Sibley’s sublime cross.

Derby will host fellow League One side Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup at Pride Park in January.

Barnsley managed to set up this particular showdown by defeating Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

After producing an impressive performance against Newport, Sibley opted to take to Instagram to share a brief message with Derby’s supporters.

The Rams academy graduate posted some highlights on his display with the caption: “Through to the next round.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo)

The Verdict

Sibley will be determined to build upon the superb performance that he produced against Newport in Derby’s upcoming league clashes.

Before taking on Barnsley in the next round of the FA Cup, the Rams are set to play five league games in December.

Currently eighth in the third-tier standings, Derby will be aiming to move into the play-off places by securing some positive results at this level.

Having been directly involved in both of his side’s goals against Newport, Sibley is likely to retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By producing another encouraging performance in this particular fixture, the 21-year-old could potentially help his side claim a positive result at Pride Park.

