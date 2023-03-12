Louie Sibley shares message with Derby County supporters after netting brace in win over Oxford

Louie Sibley has taken to Twitter to share a message with Derby County’s supporters following his side’s meeting with Oxford United in League One.

Sibley helped the Rams secure all three points at the Kassam Stadium by netting a brace in this fixture.

Oxford made the perfect start to the game as Sam Long opened the scoring in the 14th minute by heading an effort past Joe Wildsmith.

Derby then levelled proceedings as Sibley fired into the roof of the net from Conor Hourihane’s cross.

The Rams took the lead just before half-time as Sibley produced another fine finish after being teed up by Craig Forsyth.

Following the break, Derby extended their advantage as Long diverted James Collins’ header into his own goal.

While Kyle Joseph pulled a goal back for Oxford in stoppage-time, his side were unable to find an equaliser.

As a result of this victory, Derby moved above Bolton Wanderers in the League One standings and are now seven points clear of Wycombe Wanderers who lead the chasing pack in the race for a play-off place.

After his side’s win over Oxford, Sibley decided to take to Twitter to share a brief message.

The 21-year-old posted: “Away win, 2 goals = Happy.”

Away win, 2 goals = Happy😁🐏 pic.twitter.com/Jt5IFDpver — Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo) March 11, 2023

The Verdict

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, it was always going to be interesting to see how Derby would respond to this setback.

The Rams managed to show a great deal of character in yesterday’s clash as they secured a deserved victory on their travels.

A stand-out performer for Derby in this fixture, Sibley managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.74 thanks to his goal-scoring escapades.

Having taken his overall goal tally for the season to six yesterday, the midfielder will now be determined to push on between now and the end of the term.

If Sibley goes on to deliver the goods in an attacking sense on a regular basis, he could potentially help Derby secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

