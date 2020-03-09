Louie Sibley shares message after Derby County’s victory over Blackburn Rovers

Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley has taken to Twitter to reflect on his side’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park.

After impressing during the Rams’ 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup last Thursday, the 18-year-old marked his first league start with a sublime goal during yesterday’s clash.

Although Blackburn made a bright start to proceedings, they were made to pay for missing several chances as Sibley rifled the hosts into the lead.

Chris Martin then doubled Derby’s advantage in the 41st minute by slotting past goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Following the break, the Rams netted a third in the closing stages of the game as Martin converted from the penalty spot.

Blackburn were then reduced to ten-men after John Buckley was sent-off for a poor challenge on Curtis Davies.

As a result of this victory, Derby moved up to 12th in the Championship standings and are now just five points adrift of the play-off places.

After the game, Sibley tweeted: “Dream come true to get my first goal for the Rams today!

“Even better with a top performance from the lads!

“Thank you for the support as always.”

The Rams will be looking to build upon this victory when they head to The Den to face Millwall next Saturday.

The Verdict

After illustrating some real signs of promise for Derby’s youth sides this season, Sibley would have been determined to deliver the goods at senior level yesterday and thus ought to be delighted with his performance against Blackburn.

With the Rams set to face Millwall next weekend, it would be somewhat of a shock if the midfielder isn’t given the nod to start by Cocu.

Providing that Sibley and his team-mates are able to maintain their consistency in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot launch a late push for a top-six finish.

Given that the Rams still have to play six of the top-eight sides in the Championship, it could be argued that their hopes of reaching the play-offs are in their own hands.