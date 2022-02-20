Louie Sibley shares defiant message after netting the winner in Derby County’s clash with Peterborough

Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley has taken to Twitter to reflect on his side’s dramatic victory over Peterborough United.

After being introduced as a substitute by Rams manager Wayne Rooney in the second-half of yesterday’s fixture, Sibley went on to net the winning goal in this fixture.

Peterborough were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute when Hayden Coulson was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Festy Ebosele.

Following the break, Derby winger Tom Lawrence was dismissed by referee James Linington for a needless foul on Nathan Thompson.

Despite having 65% possession during this fixture, the Rams were forced to wait for the breakthrough as Peterborough goalkeeper Steven Benda made a number of saves at Pride Park.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a draw, Sibley fired home from the edge of the box to seal all three points for his side.

As a result of this triumph, Derby moved above Peterborough in the league standings.

Currently five points adrift of safety, the Rams will be hoping to build upon this triumph when they face Millwall on Wednesday.

Sibley has reflected on his side’s latest display by sharing a message on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “Last minute winner.

“What a team!

“We’ll fight till the end @dcfcofficial.”

Last minute winner😍what a team! We’ll fight till the end🐏🖤 @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/kq4g7ds0KE — Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo) February 19, 2022

The Verdict

This could prove to be a crucial moment in Derby’s season as the gap between them and Reading was set to extend to seven points before Sibley stepped up to the mark for his side.

Sibley will be hoping to build upon this cameo display by playing a key role in the club’s fight for survival between now and the end of the season.

Having been limited to just nine starts in the Championship during the current campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Sibley is drafted in as a replacement for Lawrence who is now set for a period on the sidelines due to suspension.

Providing that Sibley is handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, the midfielder could potentially become a mainstay in Derby’s team if he delivers the goods on a consistent basis in the coming weeks.