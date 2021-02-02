Louie Sibley sends message as player seals Derby County exit

Derby County youngster Louie Sibley has sent a message of good luck to former team-mate Morgan Whittaker who has joined fellow Championship side Swansea City on a permanent deal.

The Rams will be looking to climb the league table and gave themselves a boost with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend.

Swansea, meanwhile, have loftier ambitions this year as they challenge for automatic promotion and Whittaker will be hoping he can play his part in that.

Certainly, he is a good young player and goes from one club that has a good record for developing youth to another with this move in mind.

Sibley, meanwhile, continues with the Rams but will seemingly stay in touch with the Swans’ new signing as he passed on a message of good-will as County confirmed the move:

All the best Morgs, keep doing your thing🙌🏼😁 https://t.co/6UwnmLhwHe — Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo) February 1, 2021

Whittaker obviously impressed at Derby and moves to a Swansea side with a similar preference to bring through young players and help them flourish.

Steve Cooper is going to be the ideal coach for him as he heads into a new chapter and Derby fans will be watching keenly how he does down in south Wales.

Sibley, meanwhile, stays put and he’ll be looking to help the Rams finish this season as high as they can.