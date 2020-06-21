Louie Sibley reacts to first-ever career hat-trick after Derby’s win over Millwall

Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley has commented on his hat-trick that secured all three points against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

After a break of three months without competitive football in the Championship, Derby and Millwall played out a superbly entertaining 5-goal thriller at The Den, which saw Derby run out as 3-2 winners.

Matt Smith would open the scoring as the home side went in front, but his header was ruled out by Sibley, who scored just before the half-hour mark.

The youngster is having a breakthrough season in Phillip Cocu’s side and has now seemingly secured his place in the Rams starting eleven.

Can you get 100% on this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Actor Robert Lindsay is Derby fan. True False

Approaching the 70th minute, Sibley would the make it 2-1 to the visitors after a fine assist from Martyn Waghorn, and the 18-year-old would complete his first career hat-trick in the 90th minute with a low finish.

The home side did get a late goal through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson but it proved nothing but a consolation goal as Cocu’s side held on.

Following the result, Sibley spoke to Rams TV as shared by Sky Sports, saying: “It has always been a dream of mine, every since I was young, so to finally get it when the third goal went in, I could not stop smiling.

“It don’t think it will (sink in), all of my family are big Derby fans, so they will be texting and ringing me buzzing.

“They will be all over the moon.”

The Verdict

What a superb talent Derby have at the club in Sibley. From scoring against Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this year to now getting a first career hat-trick.

The youngster is bound to gain interest from the Premier League this summer, but for now, Derby should get everything out of him they can.