Louie Sibley pens Derby County message after winning Carabao Cup goal vs West Brom

Derby County‘s Carabao Cup run continued last night with the Rams defeating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Pride Park.

Louie Sibley’s 15th minute strike was the difference on the night, with boss Liam Rosenior ringing the changes.

In his seventh appearance of the campaign, it’s fair to say that the 20-year-old midfielder produced a fine performance, and contributed more than just the goal, producing a lively showing and giving Liam Rosenior plenty to consider going forwards.

Speaking on social media today, Sibley reflected on what was a brilliant night for himself and the club.

Posting on Instagram, the midfielder wrote: “Enjoyable night😁🐏,”

“Top shift from the lads, through to the next round.

“Delighted to have got the goal, love it @lewisdobbin10 🅰️.”

Last night was just Sibley’s third start of the campaign for the Rams.

As per WhoScored’s match ratings, the 20-year-old was the best player on the pitch at Pride Park last night, earning a match rating of 7.6.

The Verdict

Whilst it won’t be a priority for the club, it was a good result for Derby County in the Carabao Cup last night.

Liam Rosenior made plenty of changes for the clash, so to still run out winners is a big positive for the Rams boss.

It was also excellent to see David McGoldrick come in from the start for the first time this season after joining the club in the summer.

Indeed, plenty of players in the Rams XI last night have given Liam Rosenior plenty to think about in terms of team selection heading into this weekend’s League One clash with Peterborough United.