Louie Sibley joins in as Derby fans revel in Nottm Forest misfortune

Nottingham Forest perhaps provided the most dramatic storyline of the night in the Sky Bet Championship yesterday evening, as they threw away a play-off place.

The Reds were for so long this season looking good to at least finish in the top six but poor form since the restart and a habit of conceding late goals culminated in a heavy loss at home to Stoke, whilst Swansea stole in with a big win at Reading.

Head scratching at the City Ground will go on for some time by the sound of things and, more than likely, that will be joined by a fair bit of stick from rival Derby fans who certainly enjoyed themselves yesterday evening.

Indeed, it seems as though the mocking is continuing into today with Louie Sibley posting this on social media this morning:

🙋🏼‍♂️😂😂 — Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo) July 23, 2020

The Verdict

The rivalry needs no introduction, of course, and it will be renewed again next season in the Sky Bet Championship with both missing out on the play-offs this year.

Certainly, both are capable of putting together challenges for the top six next season but it is certainly going to be interesting to see how the Reds pick themselves up after what was a real hammer blow last night.