Louie Sibley gives two-word reaction as update emerges ahead of Derby’s trip to Sheffield United

A turbulent week for Derby County culminated in only a second league win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Derby fans were hit with the devastating news that the club were entering administration towards the end of the week.

A points deduction is hovering over the Rams, with their fate both on and off the pitch looking uncertain at the moment.

On Saturday, though, they displayed great unity to grind out a 2-1 win at home to promotion contenders Stoke City.

Goals from Max Bird and Curtis Davies sent Derby on their way to the three points, and despite Tom Ince pulling one back, they held on.

The Rams will now hope to keep on winning, starting with a trip to Bramall Lane this weekend to face in-form Sheffield United.

Derby, despite their uncertain future both on and off the pitch, will be backed by a sold-out away end – something which Louie Sibley is looking forward to.

He replied “LOVE IT” when Derby’s ticketing account released the news.

The Verdict

Fair play to Derby fans for continuing to support their club during uncertain times, and it should be a great atmosphere at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have scored 11 goals in their last three games of course, so it will be a tough test for Wayne Rooney and his side.

But they are clearly a united team at the moment, and they will feel confident having picked up four points against West Brom and Stoke in the last week.